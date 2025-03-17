Cesar Tarrega News: Makes 20 clearances in draw

Tarrega had one off-target shot and made three tackles (all won) and 20 clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Tarrega had another monster performance to his name, arguably his best of the season, completely dominating opposing forwards while racking up an eye-popping 20 clearances. With 148 clearances over 25 league starts, the center-back is ranked fifth in the category among all La Liga players and should be considered a must-have asset for fantasy purposes.