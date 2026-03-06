Cesare Casadei News: Finds the net versus Napoli
Casadei scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) in 23 minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.
Casadei came off the bench again and gave his side some hope late with a tidy header from the middle of the box. He hasn't started in four matches and will try to gain ground on Gvidas Gineitis, Matteo Prati and Nikola Vlasic under a new coach. He has found the target twice in his last four displays, adding three shots (two on target), two tackles (zero won) and five clearances over that span.
