Cesare Casadei News: Finds the net versus Napoli

Casadei scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) in 23 minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Casadei came off the bench again and gave his side some hope late with a tidy header from the middle of the box. He hasn't started in four matches and will try to gain ground on Gvidas Gineitis, Matteo Prati and Nikola Vlasic under a new coach. He has found the target twice in his last four displays, adding three shots (two on target), two tackles (zero won) and five clearances over that span.