Cesare Casadei headshot

Cesare Casadei News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Casadei scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Monza.

Casadei started for the third straight match and scored his first goal of the season in the 66th minute against Monza. He played a key role in midfield and was active in attack with a season-high six shots, an impressive mark for a defensive midfielder. He will look to contribute again Saturday against Parma.

Cesare Casadei
Torino
More Stats & News
