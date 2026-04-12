Cesare Casadei News: Scores winner Saturday

Casadei scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Verona.

Casadei scored the match-winning goal Saturday in his first start since Feb. 7, a strike in the 50th minute assisted by Rafa Obrador. It marked his fifth goal of the campaign, all of which have come in his last 12 appearances. He played well on the defensive end too, winning three tackles and making three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.