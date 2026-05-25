Cesare Casadei News: Strikes in Juventus meeting

Casadei scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one chance created and drew one foul in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Juventus.

Casadei started his team's comeback with a quality header on a set piece, bagging his sixth goal. He's rarely been a full-time starter despite his prowess in the final third, registering 36 tackles, 39 clearances and 35 shots (17 on target) in 33 appearances (19 starts).