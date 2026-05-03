Chadi Riad Injury: Injured Sunday

Riad was forced off the field in the 76th minute of Sunday's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth due to an apparent injury.

Riad had to come off the field with just 14 minutes to play, going to ground and holding his leg with an apparent injury. The club will hope for just a cramp and nothing worse, as a hamstring or calf issue could mark the end of his season, or at least have him miss a decent chunk of the final month. He was replaced by Chris Richards, who will likely enter the starting XI in Riad's place if he remains out.