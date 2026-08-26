Chadi Riad Injury: Return timeline remains unclear

Riad (knee) remains without a clear recovery timeline as Crystal Palace seek further specialist advice regarding his injury, according to coach Pierre Sage. "We need another opinion from a specialist because it's always difficult to give a good schedule for this kind of thing."

Riad suffered the knee injury during Saturday's season opener against Everton and was stretchered off in the 72nd minute. Palace are not yet ready to provide a diagnosis or timetable for his return, with the club seeking another specialist opinion before offering an official update. The recent arrival of Axel Disasi on loan provides Palace with a timely reinforcement in central defense, with the Frenchman well positioned to compete for Riad's place while the latter remains sidelined.