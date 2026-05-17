Chadi Riad Injury: Subbed off injured
Riad was forced off in the second half of Sunday's clash against Brentford due to an apparent injury.
Riad was forced off in the 74th minute of Sunday's clash against Brentford due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Jefferson Lerma could see increased minutes in the final league match of the season.
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