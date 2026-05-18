Chadi Riad News: Cramp forces off against Brentford

Riad (cramp) was forced off in the 74th minute of Sunday's clash against Brentford due to cramping, with coach Oliver Glasner playing down any injury concerns after the withdrawal, per BBC. "I think Riad is no issue, just cramping."

Riad's early exit prompted no real concern from manager Oliver Glasner, whose comments suggest the substitution was purely precautionary rather than the result of a significant setback. His availability for the final fixture of the season should not be in doubt given the minor nature of the issue, with no further assessment expected to be required.