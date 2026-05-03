Chadi Riad News: Cramps only, not an injury concern

Riad was forced off in the 76th minute of Sunday's loss to Bournemouth but has been cleared of any injury concern after coach Oliver Glasner confirmed it was nothing more than cramps. "It wasn't an issue, he was just suffering from cramp."

Riad's early exit had raised some concern given the manner in which he went to ground, but the reassuring update from the coach puts any fears to rest ahead of the remaining fixtures. The defender should be available as normal for Crystal Palace's upcoming clash against Everton with no injury to manage. That said, Riad remains only a backup option for Palace's defense, so a potential absence won't impact the starting lineup.