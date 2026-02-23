Chadi Riad News: First clean sheet with team

Chadi Riad registered one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Riad earned his first clean sheet with the club in his second league start since returning from the long injury that ruled him out for the opening half of the campaign.his defensive involvement was limited, finishing with just two clearances in a relatively quiet defensive outing. With Jefferson Lerma still sidlined, he is set for more opportunities in the starting eleven.