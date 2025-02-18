Chaka Rodriguez News: Whips in five crosses in victory

Chaka Rodriguez had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas UNAM.

Chaka Rodriguez led the Pachuca attack Sunday with five attempted crosses (zero accurate) in their 2-1 victory over Pumas UNAM. In addition to his offensive output, the versatile defender added two tackles (one won), four clearances, one interception and one block to the team's defensive effort. Over his last three appearances (two starts), Rodriguez has attempted one shot and created one chance in each appearance.