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Chancel Mbemba News: Two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mbemba registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Mbemba matched a team high with two shot attempts (zero on goal) Saturday as Lille played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Nice. The central defender contributed two interceptions and three clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Mbemba's inclusion in the starting IX marked his first start in Ligue 1 since March 1.

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