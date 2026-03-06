Charalampos Lykogiannis Injury: Probable for Verona match

Lykogiannis (thigh) returned to full training Thursday, Bologna announced.

Lykogiannis will be back with the squad Sunday, barring a setback in the next couple of days and should see some minutes, either starting or off the bench, as Juan Miranda (thigh) is on the mend. Joao Mario has been adapting to the role as of late. Lykogiannis has sent in at least one cross in his last five appearances, totaling 15 deliveries (seven accurate), assisting once and adding three corners, seven chances created and nine clearances over that span.