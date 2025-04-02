Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Available for Coppa Italia bout

Lykogiannis (ankle) was an option for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Empoli in the domestic cup.

Lykogiannis sat out the last Serie A game, but his injury turned out not to be too worrisome. Juan Miranda has run away with the starting job thanks to his recent showings, but he could still get minutes here or there. He has assisted once and logged three shots (one on target), seven chances created and 29 crosses (11 accurate) in his last five appearances (three starts).