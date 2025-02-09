Fantasy Soccer
Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Delivers five crosses against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Lykogiannis created two scoring chances and recorded five crosses (three accurate), four clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Lykogiannis was again a menace from the wing and on set pieces, pacing his side in a pair of offensive stats. He has assisted three times in his last six displays (four starts), adding eight key passes, 34 crosses (10 accurate), 12 corners and 13 clearances.

