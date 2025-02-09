Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Delivers five crosses against Lecce

Lykogiannis created two scoring chances and recorded five crosses (three accurate), four clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Lykogiannis was again a menace from the wing and on set pieces, pacing his side in a pair of offensive stats. He has assisted three times in his last six displays (four starts), adding eight key passes, 34 crosses (10 accurate), 12 corners and 13 clearances.