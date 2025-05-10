Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Leads team in crosses

Lykogiannis recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Friday's 3-1 loss to AC Milan.

Lykogiannis led his team in crosses Friday, seeing seven in the outing, his most in a match since March 2. He was also solid on the defensive side of the ball, notching a block, three tackles and three clearances. This was his first start since that March 2 game as well, seeing the full 90 minutes of play.