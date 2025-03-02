Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Puts up numbers in Cagliari tilt

Lykogiannis won two of three tackles and had 10 crosses (four accurate), two key passes and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Lykogiannis got the nod over Juan Miranda after three matches and filled the stat sheet, easily pacing his side in deliveries with decent precision even though he couldn't pick an assist. Both fullbacks will likely stay in the mix. He has dished one helper and added seven chances created, 29 crosses (11 accurate) and nine corners in his last five outings (three starts).