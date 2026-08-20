Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Returning to Greece

Lykogiannis completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to AEK Athens on Thursday.

Lykogiannis returns to the Greek Super League after spending the last nine seasons in Serie A, playing for both Cagliari and Bologna. He didn't have a big role in 2025/26, however, tallying just 17 appearances (12 starts) between the league and the UEFA Europa League. He should be a key player for AEK due to his experience in one of the best leagues in Europe, though.