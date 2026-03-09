Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Sends in three crosses against Verona

Lykogiannis (thigh) had one key pass, four passes and three crosses (one accurate) in 13 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Lykogiannis had a decent volume relative to his playing time after sitting out five fixtures due to a thigh injury. He might get the nod in one of the next two matches if Juan Miranda (thigh) continues missing time. He has notched at least one corner in six appearances on the trot, totaling 18 deliveries (eight accurate), assisting once and adding eight chances created and nine clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.