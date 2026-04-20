Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Unused after shaking off injury

Lykogiannis (thigh) wasn't fielded against Aston Villa and Bologna after recovering from thigh tendonitis.

Lykogiannis will back up Juan Miranda the rest of the way, but will likely struggle to find minutes, as Bologna have been ousted in every cup. He has uncorked at least one cross in his last seven outings (two starts), totaling 20 deliveries (nine accurate) and posting eight tackles (five won), nine clearances and one assist over that span, with no clean sheets.