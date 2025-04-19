Charles De Ketelaere Injury: Called up for Milan bout

De Ketelaere (thigh) has been included in Atalanta's squad list to face Milan on Sunday.

De Ketelaere is back with the team and will miss just one fixture due to a thigh issue. He's more likely to begin on the bench than to start, as he trained little, and his substitute Mario Pasalic scored last week. He has notched seven shots (two on target), two key passes and four crosses (two accurate) in his last five showings (two starts), with no goal contributions.