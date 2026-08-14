Charles De Ketelaere headshot

Charles De Ketelaere Injury: Picks up thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

De Ketelaere suffered a low-grade adductor strain, Sky reported.

De Ketelare will miss Friday's friendly and is doubtful for the first leg of the Conference League playoff coming up next week, while he has more chances to recover for the Serie A opener against Sassuolo, although he could be handled carefully, With Kamaldeen Sulemana (knee) on the shelf, Nicola Zalewski or Giacomo Raspadori could start on the right wing.

Charles De Ketelaere
Atalanta
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