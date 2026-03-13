Charles De Ketelaere headshot

Charles De Ketelaere Injury: Questionable for Inter meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

De Ketelaere (knee) has an outside chance to be available Saturday against Inter, Ansa reported.

De Ketelaere has been spotted in training following the first leg against Bayern Munich but might be given more time to work on his conditioning after spending a month on the shelf due to a torn meniscus. His eventual return will affect especially Lazar Samardzic.

Charles De Ketelaere
Atalanta
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