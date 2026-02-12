Charles De Ketelaere Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
De Ketelaere had keyhole surgery to remove a torn meniscus in his right knee, Atalanta announced.
De Ketelaere quickly decided to get operated on rather than attempt a conservative therapy and will be out for a while, but should return well before the end of the season to gear up for the World Cup. Lazar Samardzic replaced him in the last game, but Mario Pasalic, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nicola Zalewski can also star in his position.
