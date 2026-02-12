Charles De Ketelaere headshot

Charles De Ketelaere Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

De Ketelaere had keyhole surgery to remove a torn meniscus in his right knee, Atalanta announced.

De Ketelaere quickly decided to get operated on rather than attempt a conservative therapy and will be out for a while, but should return well before the end of the season to gear up for the World Cup. Lazar Samardzic replaced him in the last game, but Mario Pasalic, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nicola Zalewski can also star in his position.

Charles De Ketelaere
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles De Ketelaere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles De Ketelaere See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
February 11, 2025
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
Author Image
Jack Burkart
March 8, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 27, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 15, 2021