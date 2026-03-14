Charles De Ketelaere News: Back on bench
De Ketelaere (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Inter Milan.
De Ketelaere returns to the bench after being spotted in training following the first leg against Bayern Munich. The attacker had spent a month on the shelf due to a torn meniscus and is eased back into action as a substitute option. His availability could still affect Lazar Samardzic's role moving forward.
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