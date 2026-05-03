Charles De Ketelaere News: Creates three chances versus Genoa
De Ketelaere had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner and created three scoring chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.
De Ketelaere bounced back from a pair of quiet displays, but his teammates didn't capitalize on his feeds. He has notched two assists, in the same game, in his last five outings, recording also 13 key passes, nine shots (two on target) and three crosses (all accurate).
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