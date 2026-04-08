Charles De Ketelaere News: Delivers two assists in win
De Ketelaere assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.
De Ketelaere provided two assists in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, first setting up Giorgio Scalvini for the opener before beating two defenders with his technical quality and finding Nikola Krstovic in the box, while adding four key passes and two shots. The Belgian continues to play a key creative role this season, recording five goals and seven assists across all competitions while operating between the lines, using his technique and intelligence to dictate tempo and create chances consistently.
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