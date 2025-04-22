Fantasy Soccer
Charles De Ketelaere headshot

Charles De Ketelaere News: Deployed late versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

De Ketelaere (thigh) played just 10 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Milan, drawing two fouls and committing one.

De Keteleaere recuperated quickly but didn't see a lot of action. He should supplant Mario Pasalic once closer to full health, but the coach has brought him off the bench at times even when he was fit. He has been inconsistent lately, failing to record a key pass in five of his last seven displays (three starts). He has notched eight shots (two on target), two chances created and six crosses (two accurate) during such a stretch.

Charles De Ketelaere
Atalanta
