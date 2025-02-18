Charles De Ketelaere News: Far less impact in elimination game
De Ketelaere generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Club Brugge.
Going into the 2024-25 Champions League's knockout phase-playoffs, De Ketelaere had four goals and five assists across his last five UCL appearances. In the aforementioned play-off, he laid goose eggs in both the goal and assist categories, with him getting off only one shot on target and seven chances created without any assists to hit.
