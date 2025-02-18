Fantasy Soccer
Charles De Ketelaere headshot

Charles De Ketelaere News: Far less impact in elimination game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

De Ketelaere generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Club Brugge.

Going into the 2024-25 Champions League's knockout phase-playoffs, De Ketelaere had four goals and five assists across his last five UCL appearances. In the aforementioned play-off, he laid goose eggs in both the goal and assist categories, with him getting off only one shot on target and seven chances created without any assists to hit.

Charles De Ketelaere
Atalanta
