Charles De Ketelaere News: Fires three shots againt Fiorentina

De Ketelaere recorded three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

De Ketelaere was the most productive man for his club on offense, but didn't have great touch and was pulled relatively early like the two other main Atalanta forwards. He has recorded seven shots (two on target), two key passes, six crosses (two accurate) and two tackles (one won) in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.