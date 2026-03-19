Charles De Ketelaere News: Plays an hour against Bayern Munich
De Ketelaere created two scoring chances and logged one cross (one accurate) and one interception in 57 minutes in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.
De Ketelaere was fit enough to start a few days after recovering from a knee injury and was okay on offense in a tough game for his side. His return to form, alongside Giacomo Raspadori's availability, will impact especially Lazar Samardzic, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nicola Zalewski. He has assisted once in his last five outings, posting nine chances created, one shot (one on target) and six crosses (two accurate) during that stretch.
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