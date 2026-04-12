Charles De Ketelaere News: Puts up numbers in Juventus clash
De Ketelaere created six chances created and had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.
De Ketaleare recorded a new season high in key passes and his highest number of shots in a few months, but it didn't suffice to pierce the Juventus rearguard. He has created at least one chance in four straight tilts, totaling 13 and adding two assists, six shots (on target) and two crosses (two accurate) during that stretch.
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