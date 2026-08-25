Charles De Ketelaere News: Quiet against Sassuolo
De Ketelaere (thigh) had one off-target shot, one clearance and one block in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
De Ketelaere got the nod after recovering from a thigh problem but didn't have a memorable performance in this one and struggled to produce. He's the unquestioned top option in his role and will try to do better than last year, when he totaled three goals and one assist in 24 Serie A matches.
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