Charles De Ketelaere News: Struggles in Cagliari meeting
De Ketelaere had one off-target shot and one clearance and drew one foul in 77 minutes in Monday's 3-2 loss to Cagliari.
De Ketelaere laid an egg in this one and was outplayed by Lazar Samardzic off the bench. His role is unlikely to be at risk, though. He has started in six rounds on the trot, providing two assists and notching 13 chances created, two crosses (both accurate) and seven shots (one on target) over that span.
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