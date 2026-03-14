Charles De Ketelaere News: Subs in late versus Inter

De Ketelaere (knee) recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) and was booked in 14 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

De Ketelaere returned on the pitch after sitting out eight matches because of a meniscus, making a short and uneventful cameo. He might continue to be managed in the next couple of tilts before eventually recapturing his usual starting role over Lazar Samardzic, who has been hit or miss in relief. He interrupted a 16-game streak with at least one key pass due to his scarce playing time.