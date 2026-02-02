Herrmann joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024 and featured mainly for the club's U23 side in the Regionalliga West. During the 2024\/25 season, he recorded eight scorer points in 32 matches, with two goals and six assists. He made his Bundesliga debut on Matchday 4, delivering an assist from a corner kick in a draw at Leverkusen, and later appeared on the bench five more times without further league minutes, while also posting one goal and two assists in 13 Regionalliga West matches this season.