Charles Pickel News: Clears suspension

Pickel is an option for upcoming contests after serving his one-game ban Monday against Oviedo.

Pickel has been a bench asset for most of the season, but he might get some minutes as a substitute now that he's available, offering an alternative to Pol Lozano and Urko Gonzalez in central midfield. However, Pickel has yet to score or assist in the 2025/26 campaign and may be reliable only for limited ball recovery stats without guaranteed playing time.