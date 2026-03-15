Charles Pickel News: Receives red card

Pickel was shown a red card in the 53rd minute of Sunday's match against Mallorca.

Pickel had just returned from a suspension but will be heading to the sidelines for another, sent off Sunday following a VAR review. This will leave him out of a game, missing the March 21 match against Betis before returning after the break against Betis on April 5. This was his first start in some time, so it shouldn't change much, with Pol Lozano likely to return to a starting role due to Pickel's absence.