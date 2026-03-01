Charles Pickel News: Sent off in draw
Pickel will serve a one-game suspension after earning a red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Elche.
Pickel received two yellow cards as a substitute during the weekend match and is now forced to miss the next league game versus Oviedo. The midfielder has had limited involvement throughout the season, so his absence is a slight blow to a team that may continue to use Pol Lozano and Urko Gonzalez in holding midfield slots. Pickel will be available to return March 15 at Mallorca.
