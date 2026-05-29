Charles Pickel News: Set for free agency
Pickel will be a free agent at the end of his contract at Espanyol, the club announced.
Pickel made 24 La Liga appearances for the Catalans this season, contributing one goal across 693 minutes of action in what was a difficult debut campaign in Spanish football for the defensive midfielder. Espanyol thanked Pickel for his professionalism and commitment throughout the season as he departs at the end of his contract.
Charles Pickel
Free Agent
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