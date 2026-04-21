Charles Vanhoutte Injury: Could be in squad for cup game

Vanhoutte (undisclosed) is being assessed to determine if he'll be eligible for Wednesday's Coupe de France match against Strasbourg, with coach Claude Puel saying "If he validates today (during the final training), Charles will be in the group", the club announced Tuesday.

Vanhoutte is looking to increase his workload, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready in time for the midweek clash after missing the previous league game due to injury. While he's a major presence in midfield when healthy, his spot in the starting lineup could be covered by Hicham Boudaoui, with Tanguy Ndombele and Salis Abdul Samed offering alternatives.