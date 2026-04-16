Charles Vanhoutte Injury: Late call for Lille clash

Vanhoutte (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lille, according to coach Claude Puel, per France Bleu. "Vanhoutte we have to check on Friday to know if he can be with us."

Vanhoutte is dealing with an undisclosed issue and the timing makes his status particularly critical for Nice, with Morgan Sanson and Hicham Boudaoui both suspended and Youssouf Ndayishimiye (undisclosed) also ruled out for the fixture, leaving the Aiglons stretched for midfield options heading into the weekend. Coach Puel will wait until Friday's check before making a final call, but Nice will be hoping Vanhoutte can be cleared given how thin their available options are for Saturday's clash against the Dogues.