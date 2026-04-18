Charles Vanhoutte Injury: Ruled out for Lille clash

Vanhoutte (undisclosed) has been left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Lille, the club posted.

Vanhoutte had been flagged as a late call pending a Friday assessment, but his omission from the squad confirms he has not been cleared in time. The timing is particularly unfortunate for Nice with Morgan Sanson and Hicham Boudaoui both suspended and Youssouf Ndayishimiye (calf) also unavailable, leaving the Aiglons seriously stretched for midfield options heading into the Lille clash. Coach Claude Puel will need to find solutions from a heavily depleted squad for what is a crucial fixture in the final stretch of the season, with Tanguy Ndombele and Salis Abdul Samed as possible options to start in the middle of the park.