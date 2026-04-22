Charles Vanhoutte News: Back fit to play

Vanhoutte (undisclosed) was included in the matchday squad for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Strasbourg, the club posted.

Vanhoutte had been assessed in the final training session before coach Claude Puel made his call, and his inclusion in the squad confirms he has come through cleanly enough to be available for the cup tie. The midfielder is an important presence in Nice's engine room and his return gives manager Puel more options in the middle of the park for one of the most significant remaining fixtures on their calendar.