Vanhoutte has pain in his adductors and is carefully managed by the staff ahead of Saturday's clash against PSG. The midfielder won't train with the team on Friday but is likely an option to start on the bench on Saturday, according to coach Franck Haise. Vanhoutte has been an undisputed starter for the Aiglons since his arrival, which means a change will have to be made in the heart of the game, with Morgan Sanson as the most likely option to start alongside Hicham Boudaoui against the Parisians.