Charlie Cresswell Injury: Likely against Lille

Cresswell (hamstring) is expected to make his return for Sunday's clash against Lille after missing the last four Ligue 1 matches, according to Les Violets.

Cresswell picked up a hamstring injury on March 4 after scoring Toulouse's second goal at the Velodrome, and the medical staff have taken a cautious approach throughout his recovery. The English center-back has been progressing well but the primary target was always having him at 100 percent for the Copa de France semifinal against Lens on April 21, and Sunday's fixture against Lille looks like the perfect opportunity to ease him back into action ahead of that showdown.