Charlie Cresswell Injury: Out for time being
Cresswell (hamstring) is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to Theo Faugere of La Depeche.
Cresswell is heading to the sidelines after an injury in a cup match, with the defender expected to be out multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury. This is a major loss for the club as they will do without a starter in the defense, having yet to miss a start all season. Rasmus Nicolaisen should return to the starting XI in his place, while Dayaan Methalie starts on the left until Cresswell is fit again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More