Charlie Cresswell Injury: Out for time being

Cresswell (hamstring) is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to Theo Faugere of La Depeche.

Cresswell is heading to the sidelines after an injury in a cup match, with the defender expected to be out multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury. This is a major loss for the club as they will do without a starter in the defense, having yet to miss a start all season. Rasmus Nicolaisen should return to the starting XI in his place, while Dayaan Methalie starts on the left until Cresswell is fit again.