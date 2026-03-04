Charlie Cresswell Injury: Suffers injury in cup match
Cresswell was unable to continue in Wednesday's Coupe de France contest versus Marseille after trying to play through an injury, according to the team.
Cresswell scored a goal in the midweek game before his forced withdrawal. His participation is now in doubt for upcoming league fixtures, causing a major concern for the team given that he's an immovable member of the back line when healthy. Both Rasmus Nicolaisen and Mark McKenzie could gain defensive responsibilities in the event that Cresswell is dealing with a significant problem.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More