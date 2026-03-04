Charlie Cresswell headshot

Charlie Cresswell Injury: Suffers injury in cup match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cresswell was unable to continue in Wednesday's Coupe de France contest versus Marseille after trying to play through an injury, according to the team.

Cresswell scored a goal in the midweek game before his forced withdrawal. His participation is now in doubt for upcoming league fixtures, causing a major concern for the team given that he's an immovable member of the back line when healthy. Both Rasmus Nicolaisen and Mark McKenzie could gain defensive responsibilities in the event that Cresswell is dealing with a significant problem.

Charlie Cresswell
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Cresswell See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 23, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 22, 2022