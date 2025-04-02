Charlie Cresswell News: Assists in home loss

Cresswell assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Brest.

Cresswell created Joshua King's goal in the 78th minute with his first assist in the season. The centerback also led Toulouse in clearances as usual. To complete his good effort, he logged the most aerials (seven) and duels (seven) won for his side in the match.